Monday, Jan 20, 2025
Ludhiana: Man stabs wife to death with ice pick

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 20, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Cops say crime stemmed from matrimonial dispute, Alour village resident used iron rods to fracture both her legs

The Sadar Khanna police on Sunday arrested an Alour village resident for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with an ice pick over a matrimonial dispute, officials said.

Paramjit Kaur, the victim, had married the accused 15 years ago . (HT Photo)
They added that accused Kashmira Singh locked the woman, identified as 43-year-old Paramjit Kaur alias Pammi, in a room, stabbed her multiple times and then used an iron rod to break both her legs.

They had been married for over 15 years and have a son, the police said. The accused in a labourer.

The incident took place on January 16 and the woman succumbed to her injuries on January 18 while being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The woman’s kin alleged the that the accused is an addict and used to thrash Paramjit Kaur under influence of drugs.

The case was registered following a statement by one Gurdeep Singh of Manak Majra village in Khanna, the victim’s brother.

According to the complainant, Kashmira frequently assaulted the victim and the abuse turned fatal on January 16. Eyewitness Gurpreet Singh, a neighbour, said he saw Kashmira Singh attacking Paramjit with an iron rod. When confronted, the accused threatened him and fled. Paramjit was bleeding and he alerted her family members and the police, he said. The police rushed the woman to the local civil hospital and she was referred to Chandigarh.

The victim’s family has sought capital punishment for Kashmira Singh.

Sadar Khanna station-house officer (SHO) inspector Sukhwinderpal Singh said a murder case was registered against him and Kashmira was presented in a court and remanded to two days in police custody.

