Ludhiana: Man swindling people after debit card swap nabbed
Jivan Nagar police arrested a man for allegedly stealing money from bank accounts after swapping debit cards of unwary people.
The accused has been identified as Rajinder Kumar alias Raj of Mohalla Gobindsar of Shimlapuri. Police have recovered 15 ATM cards from his possession.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, in-charge at Jivan Nagar police post, stated that the accused had stolen cash from the bank account of a man, identified as Abhishek Singh of Mundian Kalan.
Abhishek, in his complaint, stated that he had gone to the ATM of State Bank of India (SBI), Mundian Kalan, to withdraw cash. As he was facing some trouble in carrying out the transaction, the accused, who was already present there, offered to help.
The accused allegedly took the complainant’s debit card and then handed a fake card to the latter. The victim came to know of the card-swapping only after he noticed a fraudulent transaction.
A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Code has been registered against the accused. On Thursday, police arrested the accused from the area.
The ASI added that the accused used to look for ATM kiosks without security guards. He would then lurk around, looking for victims and target elderly persons or labourers. On the pretext of helping them withdraw cash from the ATM, the accused would swap their debit cards with a fake one, and later steal cash from their bank accounts using the valid card.
To avoid being caught, he would keep changing his area of operation after swindling a few customers. The accused is already facing trial in three cases of snatching and theft.
