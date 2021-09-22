Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana man, two-year-old son killed in road mishap
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man, two-year-old son killed in road mishap

The victims, who were on a two-wheeler, were hit by an SUV in Ludhiana; they were accompanied by a 17-year-old relative who was critically injured in a road mishap
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The three victims were travelling to Abbuwal village from Budhel in Ludhiana when the road mishap took place. (Representative Image/HT File)

A man and his two-year-old son were killed in a road mishap after an SUV hit their motorcycle near Budhel-Suheli Chowk in Sudhar on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Parminder Singh, 24, of Abbuwal village and his two-year-old son, Jaspinder Singh. Their 17-year-old relative Sukhjot Kaur of Boparai Kalan was critically injured in the accident.

The SUV driver, Ajitpal Singh of Ghumman village, has been booked on the complaint of Sukhdev Singh, the father of the victim, Parminder Singh.

Parminder said the three victims were travelling to Abbuwal village from Budhel when their bike was hit by the SUV. The impact of the collision was such that Parminder Singh and Jaspinder Singh died on the spot.

Sub-inspector Nirmal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering others due to rash or negligent act), 338 (cause grievous hurt) , 427 (damages) and 304A ( Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused car driver.

Tractor trolley crushes couple, woman killed

RELATED STORIES

A 40-year-old woman was killed while her husband was seriously injured after a tractor trolley mowed them down in Pamal village on Monday.

The victim, Balwinder Kaur of Dolo Khurd village, and her husband, Ram Pyara, were on their way to pay obeisance at a shrine when the tractor trolley hit their bike.

The couple was thrown on the road, but instead of stopping the tractor driver sped up and ran over the prone couple. While Balwinder was killed, her husband Ram Pyara, sustained multiple fractures and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering others due to rash or negligent act), 338 (cause grievous hurt) , 427 (damages) and 304A ( causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified driver of the tractor-trolley at the Jodhan police station.

