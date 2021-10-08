Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man uses fake documents to send son to Malaysia, booked
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man uses fake documents to send son to Malaysia, booked

The Ludhiana resident had used fake documents to get a passport for his son who has been charged for attempted murder; later, he sent him to Malaysia
The Ludhiana resident was booked for using the fake documents, after the police received a tipoff. It was later found that the passport was used to send his son to Malaysia. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 02:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man was booked for using fake documents to get his son, who is facing criminal charges, a passport on Thursday.

The accused, Surjit Singh of Hargobind Nagar, has been booked under Section 177 (furnishing false information), and Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Passport Act.

The complainant, Sushil Kumar of Ishwal Nagar, said the accused managed to get a passport for his son, Karanvir Singh, who is facing attempt to murder and house-trespassing charges at the Division 3 police station, and sent him to Malaysia.

