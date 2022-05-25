Ludhiana: Man, wife held for assaulting mother, 2 daughters

The Shimlapuri police on Tuesday arrested a man and his wife for assaulting a woman and her two daughters, including a minor.

The accused lives on rent in a house owned by the woman, who is his distant relative. The woman said that he had not paid rent for the past four months and held a grudge against them after he was asked to clear his dues.

In her complaint to police, the minor girl said that on May 21, her mother and elder sister had gone out, when the accused came into their house and tried to sexually assault her. In the meantime, her mother and sister returned and when they tried to rescue her, the accused attacked them with a griddle. She added that his wife helped him in assault them.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

