Ludhiana: Man, woman found dead with bullet injuries in hotel room

A married man and woman were found dead with bullet injuries inside a hotel room in Khanna on Wednesday. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and recovered a 9 mm pistol from the room.

SSP Ahluwalia said further action would be taken based on the family’s statements, if any allegations emerge. (HT File)

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The deceased were identified as Manjit Singh, 30, a resident of Makhu in Ferozepur, and Harpreet Kaur, 25, a resident of Tarn Taran. Both were married and had children.

Senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said, “The man had sustained a bullet injury to the right side of his temple, while the woman had suffered a gunshot wound near her ear. A forensic team examined the scene and further investigation is underway.”

According to the police, the two had checked into Hotel Greenland on Bhatian Road around 2.30 am on Wednesday.

The hotel staff broke open the room in the afternoon after receiving no response despite repeated knocks and found the two lying in pools of blood.

The woman’s body was found on the bed, while the man was lying on the floor.

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{{^usCountry}} The hotel staff then alerted police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The hotel staff then alerted police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said preliminary investigation suggests the two were acquainted and allegedly involved in a relationship. Investigators are also examining whether personal or family circumstances may have contributed to the incident.

Deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar said, “Statements of Harpreet’s family will be recorded as part of the investigation.”

SSP Ahluwalia said further action would be taken based on the family’s statements, if any allegations emerge.

Station house officer Talwinder Bedi of Khanna City-2 police station said investigators are verifying whether the recovered firearm was licensed.

Police are also examining the role of the hotel management after it allegedly rented out the room without verifying the couple’s identity documents.