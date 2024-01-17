Ludhiana: Mangat residents irked as PPCB delays release of water sample results

The delay in releasing the results of the water sample collected from Mangat village to check pollution by the Punjab Pollution Control Board have left the residents agitated. In response to December’s protest by Mangat village residents and public action committee against a dyeing unit accused of groundwater pollution, PPCB officials initiated an investigation and took water samples from various locations on December 5 and had promised the results within 10-days. (HT Photo)

The residents had raised concerns about water pollution allegedly caused by a dyeing unit operating in the area. Members of the public action committee had also visited the village and had raised the matter of contaminated water.

Mangat village sarpanch Sukhdev expressed frustration, stating, “Around two weeks back, we staged a protest outside the PPCB office as officials were not revealing the report of the samples taken from the dyeing unit. Moreover, the department has become mute on the report, which raises suspicions. If the report is accurate, they should make it public.”

Member of the public action committee Kuldeep Singh Khaira said, “We have raised this matter and given a complaint to the higher authorities multiple times but the department is not taking any action. Moreover, there is something fishy in the report and the department is waiting for approval to take action.”

Speaking on the matter, PPCB executive engineer Gurmeet Singh said, “This is our internal matter and I have submitted my report to my higher authorities a few weeks back.”

PPCB chief engineer Pardeep Gupta assured, “I have submitted the report to the chairman of my department and I am awaiting approval for the final decision. Action will be taken accordingly.”