Ludhiana: Masked bikers rob Garment factory collection agent of 5 lakh

Two masked motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly robbed a garment factory collection agent of over ₹5 lakh in cash, besides his mobile phone and wallet, after intercepting him on Noorwala Road on Saturday.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjeev Kumar said a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to snatching had been registered. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, Jaswinder Singh, 45, a resident of Gurpreet Nagar, told the police that he works as a collection agent for a garment manufacturing unit and had spent the day collecting payments from clients. He had collected around ₹5 lakh and was on his way to the office of another business associate on Noorwala Road to collect additional payments when the incident occurred.

According to Jaswinder, two masked men riding a motorcycle suddenly blocked his path and forced him to stop. The assailants allegedly attacked him with a blunt weapon before snatching his mobile phone and wallet.

Before fleeing, the accused also took away a bag carried by the victim, which, according to him, contained more than ₹5 lakh in cash collected from clients. They allegedly took the key to his motorcycle as well to prevent him from pursuing them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the incident, Jaswinder borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and informed his employer, who subsequently approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the incident, Jaswinder borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and informed his employer, who subsequently approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The victim said he believed the assailants may initially have intended to snatch only his mobile phone and wallet before noticing the cash bag. He added that the police had informed him that CCTV cameras in the area had captured footage of the masked suspects.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjeev Kumar said a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to snatching had been registered against the unidentified accused and a prove is on to nab the accused.