Ludhiana mayor conducts surprise check at animal birth control centre

Conducting a surprise inspection at the animal birth control (ABC) centre where a dog sterilisation project is underway in the Haibowal Dairy Complex on Monday, mayor Balkar Sandhu said every thing was above board at the centre.

The surprise inspection was carried out after receiving complaints that the dog catchers appointed by the municipal corporation have been catching strays, which have already been sterilised to increase sterilisation bills of the private company appointed under the project.

Around 9:10am the mayor checked two vans, which were full of dogs caught from the Shimlapuri area. He urged dog lovers and NGos to get female stray dogs sterilised at centre. He also directed the officials to meet the target of sterilising 1,800 dogs every month

Senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “We have the biggest centre in north India and the municipal corporation has a target of sterilising all stray dogs in the city by March 2023. Ministry of housing and urban affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra had also appreciated the working of the centre during his visit on September 17.”