Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Mayor for FIR against forest department over Sidhwan Canal Waterfront issue

The mayor alleged that the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront without issuing prior notice to the MC and the action had caused loss worth around ₹25 to 30 lakhs
Citing National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront on April 6. (HT File)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Mayor Balkar Sandhu has directed municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal to get an FIR registered against forest department officials for demolishing the concrete structures around trees at Sidhwan Canal Waterfront.

Citing National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the forest department had demolished concrete seating areas, cycle and walking tracks established within 1-metre radius of the trees on April 6. The mayor alleged that the action was carried out without issuing prior notice to the MC and it had caused loss worth around 25 to 30 lakhs. District forest officer (DFO) Harbhajan Singh said the MC never got a no-objection certificate from the department for construction of waterfront. Further, he stated the action was taken in compliance with NGT directions. Despite several attempts, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal was not available for comments. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi is expected to hold a meeting with MC and forest department officials in this regard on Wednesday.

