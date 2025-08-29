Ludhiana: Mayor’s office facelift shelved amid backlash

A day after a controversy erupted over a tender floated for the renovation of the mayor’s camp office at Zone D, the municipal corporation (MC) has now cancelled the proposal worth ₹62.5 lakh, which was earlier issued in anticipation of approval. The tender was floated with anticipation as no F&CC approval was taken. Opposition leaders had termed the project as a “waste of public money” and claimed it had not even received formal approval from the finance and contract committee (F&CC). (HT Photo)

However, sources revealed that the civic body has floated around 13 other tenders in anticipation, including for plantation of trees, purchase of machinery, and other development-related works. These tenders too were issued without prior approval from the F&CC, raising fresh questions about the manner in which funds are being allocated and proposals are being processed.

According to an information, 13 more tenders have been floated by the officials of MC with anticipation of which approval was not taken by the committee including procurement of permanent trees and shrubs, in different zones worth around ₹1 crore in different zones, construction of boundary wall around MC land adjoining night shelter in ward number 64, providing machinery for workshop branch on hire basis, repair of compactors and hook loader vehicles and providing electricity connection for bioremediation plant at Jamalpur dump among others.

The tender aimed at giving the mayor’s office a high-end makeover, including new chambers, VIP lounge, and luxury fittings, drew sharp criticism from opposition leaders and city residents, who questioned the priority of such expenditures at a time when civic issues like poor roads, sanitation and waterlogging continue to affect daily life.

Opposition leaders had termed the project as a “waste of public money” and claimed it had not even received formal approval from the finance and contract committee (F&CC). Following public criticism and political pressure, officials moved quickly on Wednesday to withdraw the tender.

A senior official from the MC confirmed the cancellation. “Yes, the tender for renovation of the mayor’s office has been cancelled. The decision was taken after discussions and keeping in view the public sentiment,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition councillors have demanded a full review of all such tenders. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar reiterated that “no tender should be floated or approved without following proper procedure.”

Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta said, “Following the directions of senior MC officials, tenders have been cancelled regarding the revamp work of the mayor office”.