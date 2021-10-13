Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana mayor’s visit catches MC staff unawares
chandigarh news

Ludhiana mayor’s visit catches MC staff unawares

Reaching the Ludhiana MC office at 8.45 am, the mayor sat near the entry gate of the office to check punctuality and issued a warning to the staffers who reached the office after 9 am. A few senior officials, including an SDO, were also found absent from the office.
Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu conducted a surprise inspection at the MC Zone-C office and found many staffers, mostly clerical staff, late for duty on Tuesday morning. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 02:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Even after over three weeks have passed since Chief Minister Charanjit Channi directed government staff to reach offices on time, municipal corporation (MC) staff continue to give two hoots to the directions and reach late to offices.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu conducted a surprise inspection at the MC Zone-C office and found many staffers, mostly clerical staff, late for duty on Tuesday morning.

Reaching the office at 8.45 am, the mayor sat near the entry gate of the office to check punctuality and issued a warning to the staffers who reached the office after 9 am. A few senior officials, including an SDO, were also found absent from the office.

The mayor directed the staff to reach the office on time so that more time could be spent on public dealing.

He said,” A warning has been issued to the staff. I have also written to the MC commissioner, Pardeep Sabharwal, to ensure that staffers reach the office on time. The inspections will continue in the coming time and disciplinary action will be initiated if the staff don’t reach the office on time. The location of the staff in the field will also be checked to cross-check their claims.”

