Ludhiana: Mayor stops attempt to ‘grab’ portion of leisure valley, marks inquiry

Accusing the land grabbers of trying to encroach upon an acre of under-construction leisure valley in Haibowal area, Ludhiana mayor Balkar Sandhu stopped the work to build a boundary wall at the site and marked an inquiry to ascertain the ownership of the land.

On being informed by residents living in the vicinity of the valley site about the ‘encroachment bid’, mayor Sandhu visited the spot on Friday along with officials and stopped the work.

Stating that the demarcation of the land was done by a group of residents in 14 days when the model code of conduct was imposed in the state, the mayor also raised doubts on the working of the revenue department after a few persons presented some reports claiming that the land belonged to them.

Sandhu claimed that some people were trying to take advantage as majority of officials were busy in election duty in the recent past. In the absence of officials, they had started building a boundary wall around one acre of valley land, he added.

“No one showed up to claim their right on the property when MC cleared the garbage and encroachments from the site and started construction of the leisure valley around a year ago. Now, when the valley is being established, some people are claiming their right on the land. It seems like an attempt to grab the land by some mafia. We also have doubts on the reports of the revenue department, which were presented by them. The reports have been made recently, when most of the officials were on election duty and public works were delayed at large,” Sandhu said, while adding that it was surprising that MC officials have also sent a report to Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) that the land belonged to someone else.

The valley is being constructed by LIT on the common land of four villages — Haibowal, Pratap Singh Wala, Barewal and Balloke.

“I have asked SDM West to conduct an inquiry into the matter and another probe will be carried out in the MC to ascertain how officials gave a report that the land belonged to someone else. Even if it is proven that the land belongs to someone else, MC will acquire it as the work to develop a leisure valley at the site is already going on and LIT has invested in the same,” the mayor said.