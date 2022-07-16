Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium

A large number of players from the start-up ecosystem in the state discussed issues related to start-ups at the MBCIE colloquium
Suresh Munjal along with other dignitaries at the MBCIE campus in Ludhiana. (GHT Photo)
Updated on Jul 16, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE), a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust, BCM, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state.

A large number of players from the start-up ecosystem in the state discussed issues related to start-ups. The colloquium discussed support for early stage businesses and how to build a collaborative environment, supporting the community.

Meanwhile, British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. She praised the spirit of entrepreneurship in Punjab and expressed her desire to see the state emerge as a new hub of start-ups in the country.

The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.

Speaking on the occasion, Hero Enterprise chairperson Sunil Kant Munjal narrated the evolution of entrepreneurship in modern India.

Invest Punjab’s startup cell joint director Deepindar Dhillon highlighted the initiatives taken by the Government of Punjab pertaining to start-ups, further elaborating on policy perspective on building start-up ecosystem in the state.

