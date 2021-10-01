Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: MBD Group celebrates 65th founder’s day
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: MBD Group celebrates 65th founder’s day

To celebrate its 65th founder’s day, MBD Group on Thursday organised various CSR activities in Ludhiana where which kids from financially-weak backgrounds spent time at a mall and a movie was screened for them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The founder’s day of MBD Group being celebrated in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

To celebrate its 65th founder’s day, MBD Group on Thursday organised various CSR activities, in which kids from financially-weak backgrounds spent time at a mall and a movie was screened for them.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director of MBD Group, said, “I am extremely delighted to announce our group’s successful completion of 65 glorious years. Over these years, we have become better by following our founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s core values of integrity, compassion and courage.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kejriwal’s guarantees hold no merit: SAD

2022 Punjab assembly polls: First- level checking of EVMs, VVPAT carried out at PAU

Punjab and Haryana high court adjourns cases listed for October to next year

Unemployed teachers end dharna outside minister Singla’s Sangrur residence after 9 months
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP