Ludhiana MC can now be reached on social media

To expedite grievance redressal and make residents aware of development projects, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is now on social media platforms like Twitter (@MCLudhiana), Instagram and Facebook.

Apart from keeping a check on development works, residents can now submit complaints through the social networking platforms. Authorities said these grievances will be resolved within 24 hours.

The initiative was also discussed during a meeting conducted by cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to review road construction works on Tuesday at the Zone D office. It was decided that two MC officials will be deputed to deal with complaints received on social media.

Ashu also directed MC officials to post- before and after pictures on the social networks after resolving the problems.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “This move aims to bring transparency in the workings of MC and increase public participation. Also, the civic body will become easily reachable. A team of officials will be deputed to keep a check on the complaints and suggestions posted by residents and it will be ensured that their grievances are redressed at the earliest. The civic body will post updates regarding development projects being taken up in the city.”

The system to submit an online complaint with the MC is already in place through platforms like the civic body’s official website (mcludhiana.gov.in), mSeva app of local bodies department and Swachh Bharat Mission mobile app. However, the complaints remain pending for months.

However, Jaskirat Singh, a resident of Model Town, said that the online grievance redressal system of MC is currently not successful as even after months elapse, officials fail to resolve problems including non-functional street lights and potholed roads. “Sometimes, a message is sent that the complaint has been resolved, even when nothing has been done at ground level. The MC should ensure proper follow-up and action should be taken against the officials for delaying resolution of complaints,” he added.