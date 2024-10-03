Ludhiana: MC chief asks officials to digitise records

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal on Tuesday held a meeting with various officials and issued directions to digitise records and appoint staff under water utility company among other matters. The Ludhiana municipal corporation. (HT File)

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, chief engineer Ravinder Garg, SE (projects) Parul Goyal, DCFA Pankaj Garg, superintendent Vivek Verma, DDF Naman Bhatia among others were present at the meeting. The officials of water utility company — Ludhiana Urban Water and Wastewater Management Limited — also attended the meeting.

The officials stated that the civic body was expected to receive delivery of hardware including computers and compactors to begin digitisation of records. The hardware is expected to be delivered soon.

The MC commissioner also directed the officials to expedite the process of hiring experts/officials for the vacant posts in the water utility company.

At the meeting, Dachalwal also asked the officials to take permissions from different departments in advance, if required, for laying water supply lines from Bilga village to the city.

A world-class water treatment plant (WTP) is being established in Bilga village (Sahnewal) under a canal-based water supply project. The water supply lines will be laid from Bilga village to Ludhiana city for supply of treated water.

“Necessary directions have been issued to the concerned staff for expediting implementation of different components under the canal-based water supply projects,” the MC commissioner added.