Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue

With the municipal corporation (MC) facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday.

Reviewing the arrangements made by the management of Govind Godham, including the installation of bio-gas plant and using cow dung for cooking purposes, Aggarwal directed other gaushalas to make similar arrangements within a month, otherwise action would be taken against them as per the norms.

The members of Krishan Balram Gaushala, Gow Rakshini Sabha, Dandi Swami Gaushala, among others participated in the meeting, which was also attended by senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra.

One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said arrangements were being made to deal with cow dung and dairy waste at two dairy complexes, including Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex. “But the authorities are struggling to deal with waste dumped by gaushalas and scattered dairy units across the city. Waste dumped into the sewer lines ultimately pollutes Buddha Nullah. Also, the sewer lines get choked due to it,” the official said.

Aggarwal said the management of gaushalas have been directed to submit a detailed report in two days regarding the number of animals/cattle in their gaushala, the amount of waste generated and what steps were being taken to deal with dairy waste and cow dung. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.