Ludhiana | MC chief directs gaushalas given a month’s time to deal with cow dung issue
With the municipal corporation (MC) facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) for its failure to stop dumping of cow dung and dairy waste into the MC sewer lines, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with the management of different gaushalas at Govind Godham gaushala on Thursday.
Reviewing the arrangements made by the management of Govind Godham, including the installation of bio-gas plant and using cow dung for cooking purposes, Aggarwal directed other gaushalas to make similar arrangements within a month, otherwise action would be taken against them as per the norms.
The members of Krishan Balram Gaushala, Gow Rakshini Sabha, Dandi Swami Gaushala, among others participated in the meeting, which was also attended by senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra.
One of the MC officials, requesting anonymity, said arrangements were being made to deal with cow dung and dairy waste at two dairy complexes, including Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complex. “But the authorities are struggling to deal with waste dumped by gaushalas and scattered dairy units across the city. Waste dumped into the sewer lines ultimately pollutes Buddha Nullah. Also, the sewer lines get choked due to it,” the official said.
Aggarwal said the management of gaushalas have been directed to submit a detailed report in two days regarding the number of animals/cattle in their gaushala, the amount of waste generated and what steps were being taken to deal with dairy waste and cow dung. They have also been directed to make necessary arrangements to deal with waste within a month, otherwise MC would initiate action against them, she added.
-
Sampark report: Covid-19 has MLAs asking more questions on health
MLAs have been asking more questions in the 15th state legislative assembly, which reflects the increased intensity of Covid-related health issues underlined by the fact that the percentage of health-related questions has seen a sharp rise, claims Mumbai-based NGO Sampark's report. The NGO advocates people-centred governance published its study report titled 'Performance of the MLAs during legislative assembly sessions in the shadow of Covid' on Thursday. A total of seven state legislative assembly sessions were held from March 2020 to April 2022, in the looming shadow of Covid. Sampark has studied 1,592 starred questions during this period.
-
Ludhiana | Vascular Surgery Day observed at CMCH
A high incidence of arterial blockage has been recorded in patients affected by Covid-19 and it requires immediate surgery and expert treatment. At an event marking Vascular Surgery Day at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), it was stated by doctors that vascular surgery as a specialised sub-unit is growing in North India. The event was organised by the vascular and endovascular surgery department of the CMCH. Vascular Surgery Day is observed on August 6.
-
Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations. Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns. Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.
-
Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune
The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station. According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.
-
U.P.: Fraudulent WhatsApp messages baffle senior HC lawyers in Lucknow
Many senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court have been getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages for the last one month asking them to purchase Amazon gift cards through a link forwarded on their numbers. The unidentified conman sending these messages has introduced himself as Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal. Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of the state government has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics