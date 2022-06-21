Ludhiana MC chief encourages meat shop owners to use Haibowal slaughter house

With modern slaughter house facility of municipal corporation (MC) receiving a lukewarm response from meat shop owners and illegal slaughtering being carried out in different parts of the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday conducted a meeting with a section of stakeholders at the slaughterhouse situated in Haibowal dairy complex.

The shopkeepers/meat sellers were directed to stop illegal slaughtering within a week and get the meat slaughtered at the modern facility to ensure hygiene.

Stating that illegal slaughtering also causes pollution, Aggarwal also issued directions to the staff to commence a drive against the same in the city

Though civic body authorities have been holding meetings with meat shop owners time and again to encourage them to use the facility, the response has been largely mixed. The shopkeepers have raised concerns over the high cost of slaughtering and lack of transportation.

Aggarwal said the efforts are being done to encourage the shopkeepers to use the facility and strict action will be taken against illegal slaughtering, if the shopkeepers remained adamant.

Hanging fire for over a decade, the slaughterhouse project, worth ₹19.5 crore, was completed in January 2020 and operationalised in February this year. The facility can slaughter 2,000 poultry birds per hour and 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs in two shifts of eight hours each.

The MC General House has fixed the rate of slaughtering a goat/sheep at ₹150, a poultry bird at ₹10 and a pig at ₹100. Officials said the facility also has an effluent treatment plant, a preservation and chilling facility, and a blood processing unit.