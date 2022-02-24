Ludhiana MC continues anti- encroachment drive on day two

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday continued its anti- encroachment drive on second consecutive day and razed illegal commercial buildings in Zone A on Kakowal Road came up in the run up to elections.

The team demolished an illegal colony and nearly 25 quarters on Kakowal Road. As per the officials, the illegal structures were constructed under political patronage, with a view to garner votes.

The officials said as the MC staff was busy with election duty, so they were not able to take action against these constructions.

On February 22, the MC team had demolished 11 structures in Zone A. The team had demolished three under-construction shops in Sardar Nagar near Sundar Nagar and four shops in Guru Vihar (Gehlewal). Similarly, in Zone D, the team razed an illegal commercial construction in H-block of BRS Nagar and another one near Ishmeet Chowk and two in Ghumar Mandi area.