Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC continues anti- encroachment drive on day two
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC continues anti- encroachment drive on day two

Continuing the anti- encroachment drive, the team demolished an illegal colony and nearly 25 quarters on Kakowal Road in Ludhiana
On first day of anti- encroachment drive, the MC team had demolished 11 structures in Zone A of Ludhiana. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday continued its anti- encroachment drive on second consecutive day and razed illegal commercial buildings in Zone A on Kakowal Road came up in the run up to elections.

The team demolished an illegal colony and nearly 25 quarters on Kakowal Road. As per the officials, the illegal structures were constructed under political patronage, with a view to garner votes.

The officials said as the MC staff was busy with election duty, so they were not able to take action against these constructions.

On February 22, the MC team had demolished 11 structures in Zone A. The team had demolished three under-construction shops in Sardar Nagar near Sundar Nagar and four shops in Guru Vihar (Gehlewal). Similarly, in Zone D, the team razed an illegal commercial construction in H-block of BRS Nagar and another one near Ishmeet Chowk and two in Ghumar Mandi area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP