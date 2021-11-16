Ludhiana MC contract staffers threaten to intensify stir over demand for regular jobs

Alleging discrimination, contractual employees of the municipal corporation under the banner of Municipal Karamchari Dal staged a protest on Monday and burned the effigy of chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi in Chaura Bazar.

They slammed the Punjab government for not including MC staffers in the list of 36,000 contractual employees to be regularised in the state ahead of assembly elections,

Earlier, a protest march was conducted from MC Zone-A office to Chaura Bazar and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had extended its support to the employees. SAD district president Harbhajan Singh Dang and district president of Youth Akali Dal, Gurdeep Gosha, stated that they will continue to fight for the rights of contractual employees.

Members of the union stated that the state government not including them in the list of employees to be regularised is condemnable, as they have been working with MC for over a decade. The union leader accused the Congress party of befooling the SC community by making false claims. They stated that around 3,000 contractual sanitary staff including sewermen and sweepers are working in the MC.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, said that the employees have been protesting against the state government for the last three working days and will further intensify their stir if their demand is not fulfilled. “CM Channi had supported demands of MC employees when he was a minister under former CM Captain Amrinder Singh. But now, he is shirking his responsibility,” said Danav.

Danav added that they will lock down the MC Zone-A office on Tuesday in protest against the state government.