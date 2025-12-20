Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Ludhiana MC employee alleges assault, seeks action against accused

HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 08:36 am IST

Municipal officials said the matter had been brought to the notice of the higher authorities and would be examined as per procedure

An employee of the Ludhiana municipal corporation has lodged a complaint with the civic body commissioner, alleging assault, threats and obstruction in official duty at Rose Garden on Friday morning.

MC employee claimed that the accused issued death threats, assaulted him and deliberately created obstruction in government work. (HT Photo)

In his written complaint to MC commissioner, Ajay Kumar, circle in-charge posted at Rose Garden, stated that around 8.30 am, Inderjit Singh, also known as Indee, a Congress leader, arrived at the park in a car and allegedly abused him in the presence of others. He claimed that the accused issued death threats, assaulted him and deliberately created obstruction in government work.

Ajay Kumar further alleged that the situation was brought under control after junior engineer Kripal Singh intervened and rescued him. Circle in-charge Ranvir Singh was also present at the spot, he said.

Expressing concern over his safety, the MC employee stated that he feared threat to his life from Inderjit Singh and his associate Sandeep, who is said to be his personal assistant. In the complaint, Ajay Kumar also referred to an earlier incident in which Sandeep allegedly kidnapped a contract worker, Lovepreet, engaged in free contracting work for the corporation, and issued threats to throw a JE into a canal.

The complainant has urged the authorities to initiate appropriate legal action against Inderjit Singh and Sandeep to ensure the safety of municipal staff and prevent interference in official duties.

Despite repeated attempts, Inderjit Singh was not available for comments.

