Ludhiana MC employee planned murder of another RTI activist in February 2022: Police probe

The police had arrested MC supervisor Brijpal on March 27 this year along with two others for murder bid on an RTI activist. (Getty images)

Brijpal of Gobind Nagar, who is a supervisor at the MC, along with his aide had orchestrated the murder bid on another RTI activist and a steel trader Rajesh Kumar Jain, 60, of Nikka Mal Chowk on February 11, 2022, the police said, adding that Brijpal had paid ₹3 lakh to Nisha Sabharwal of Waddi Haibowal, when Jain tried to get some information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

On March 27, the police had arrested Brijpal, Nisha and Ishu Saraswal, a sewerman of Waddi Haibowal, for a murder bid on an RTI activist, Arun Bhatti, 40, who is also the vice-president of the Valmiki Sewak Sangh.

The accused have confessed to the crime. The police got the custody of Brijpal and Nisha from the court for questioning.

Jain stated that he was returning home from the Municipal Corporation Zone A office at the time of the incident after inquiring about the information regarding his RTI applications on February 11, 2022. He was talking over the phone when motorcycle-borne miscreants assaulted him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. The assailants fled from the spot after the attack.

A driver rushed him to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the Christian Medical College and Hospital. The Division number 3 police had lodged an attempt to murder case against unidentified accused.

Jain stated that he had filed applications under the RTI Act seeking information about appointments in the sanitary and sewerage department. Moreover, he had filed another RTI seeking information about vehicles allotted to politicians, as a government vehicle was allotted to former senior deputy mayor Sham Sunder Malhotra.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff 2, said the accused have confessed to their crime. The police are questioning the accused if they have threatened or assaulted other RTI activists.