Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC employees end protest after CM assures regularisation in 10 days
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC employees end protest after CM assures regularisation in 10 days

A day after chief minister Charanjit Channi announced the regularisation of contractual municipal corporation (MC) employees in the next 10 days, the Ludhiana MC employees’ union, Municipal Karamchari Dal, ended its protest outside civic body’s Zone-A office on Tuesday
Mayor Balkar Sandhu addressing contractual employees of Ludhiana MC outside the civic body’s Zone-A office on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after chief minister Charanjit Channi announced the regularisation of contractual municipal corporation (MC) employees in the next 10 days, the Ludhiana MC employees’ union, Municipal Karamchari Dal, ended its protest outside civic body’s Zone-A office on Tuesday.

The employees have been protesting for the last eight working days and it was lifted after they were assured by mayor Balkar Sandhu that they will be regularised in 10 days, as announced by CM Channi.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, demanded that apart from sweepers, the state should also regularise the sewermen. “We believe that the CM will fulfil his promise so that the employees do not have to raise an agitation again after 10 days,” said Danav.

Sandhu said that CM Channi has assured that 2,400 Ludhiana MC employees will be regularised in 10 days and the others will also be regularised in the coming time.

Mayor honoured by MC employees’ union

Meanwhile, members of another MC employees’ union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee, honoured Sandhu at the Zone-D office for taking up the matter of regularising MC employees at state level. The employees, led by chairman Ashwani Sahota and president Jasdev Sekhon also showered flower petals on Sandhu.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP