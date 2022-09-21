Ludhiana | MC employees seek age relaxation for regularisation

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) objected to fixation of upper-age limit of 42 years for regularisation of civic body’s contractual staff, the municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union— Sewermen-Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee— submitted a memorandum to mayor Balkar Sandhu over the same issue at the MC’s Zone-D office on Wednesday.

The members of the union said, “The civic body is working to regularise around 3,600 contractual employees. If the employees are regularised keeping in mind the upper-age limit of 42 years, around 1,000 employees will be left out who have been working with the MC for years.”

The union members demanded that the upper-age limit should be increased to 50 years so that all the employees are covered.

President of the union Chaudhary Yashpal said, “Many employees have been working with the MC for decades now and if the MC fails to extend the upper-age limit, they will miss their chance to get regularised. The upper-age limit should be increased to 50 and mayor has assured to table a resolution regarding the same in the next meeting of MC General House.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the age limit has been fixed as per the policy of the state government. “As the union has demanded to extend the upper-age limit, a resolution for the same will be tabled during the next MC House meeting where final decision will be taken,” he said.