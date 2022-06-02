Ludhiana MC encourages residents to segregate waste, shun use of plastic bags
The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday conducted an awareness drive in Rose Garden to sensitise the residents regarding waste segregation and observe World Environment Week. The civic body also distributed around 350 packets of organic waste among the residents in different parts of the city. The manure has been produced by the MC from waste collected from the city. The residents were also asked to shun the use of banned plastic carry bags.