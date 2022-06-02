Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC encourages residents to segregate waste, shun use of plastic bags
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC encourages residents to segregate waste, shun use of plastic bags

Ludhiana MC also distributed around 350 packets of organic waste among the residents in different parts of the city.
Residents were sensitised by Ludhiana MC team regarding waste segregation to mark World Environment Week. (HT FILE)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday conducted an awareness drive in Rose Garden to sensitise the residents regarding waste segregation and observe World Environment Week. The civic body also distributed around 350 packets of organic waste among the residents in different parts of the city. The manure has been produced by the MC from waste collected from the city. The residents were also asked to shun the use of banned plastic carry bags.

