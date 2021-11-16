Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC holds health check-up camp for sweepers

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) organised a health check-up camp for its sweepers at its sub-zone office near Middha Chowk on Monday
Anjana Panwar, member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, inaugurating the health check-up camp organised by Ludhiana MC on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The camp was inaugurated by Anjana Panwar, member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis. A total of 80 employees were checked by officials of the district health department for haemoglobin count, diabetes and blood pressure.

The officials stated there are over 5,300 sweepers working for the MC and free medical check-up for all of them will be conducted in the coming days. Out of the 80 employees checked on Monday, two were diagnosed with diabetes and were referred to the civil hospital for further treatment.

MC health officer Dr Jasvir Kaur stated that the decision to organise medical check-up camps was taken to keep a check on the health of sweepers, who have been working at the front lines during the pandemic.

Kaur stated that such camps will be further organised in the coming days to cover all the sweepers working in the MC. The employees who will diagnosed with some disease would be referred to civil hospital or ESIC hospital for timely treatment.

