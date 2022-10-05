Ludhiana MC House meeting: Councillors condemn poorly built roads, stray cattle & dog menace

Ludhiana With municipal elections ahead, pending development works, stalled road constructions works, poor quality of recently constructed roads, stray cattle menace were among the main issues highlighted by councillors during the MC General House meeting held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Tuesday.

The zero hour, meant for the councillors to highlight their issues, continued for around five hours in which councillors lambasted MC officials for not taking action against the erring contractors over the poor quality of roads constructed in the past and the projects left midway by them.

Even deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur alleged that Gurmeet Singh Road in her ward had not been constructed for a year despite issuance of work order. Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillor Swarandeep Chahal said the streets of Kabir Nagar in his ward had not been constructed for the last five years. Councillors said the contractors had dug up the roads and the reconstruction works had not been taken up. Due to this, they have to face the anger of the public.

Leader of opposition in the House Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor Jaspal Giaspura said the roads in Focal point areas are in pathetic condition. It becomes a herculean task to cross the roads during rainy season due to deep potholes and filth. “The Dhandari bridge is also in bad shape for years, but authorities are not paying heed,” he said. Seeking action against contractors, he also demanded that the building branch should recover pending challans issued against buildings worth ₹20 crore.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu also marked an inquiry after LIP councillor Kuldeep Bitta highlighted that recently constructed ATO road has developed potholes due to poor quality of material used by contractors.

Similar inquiry was also marked after Congress councillor Baljinder Bunty accused the civic body officials of overestimating the cost of constructing the road from Vishwakarma chowk to Sidhwan canal (Gill road) to allegedly benefit the contractor.

The councillor also raised hue and cry over stray cattle menace in the city due to which road accidents are taking place. Councillor Gurdeep Neetu demanded that the civic body should intensify the registration drive of pet dogs in the city. Further some restrictions should be imposed on keeping dangerous dogs like pitbull etc in houses, he added.

Councillors of all the parties sought action against building branch officials for delay in approving the building plans. Councillor Rakesh Prasher even questioned MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal over the objections marked on building plans by her in the recent past. Councillors, including Baljinder Bunty, Gurpreet Gopi, also demanded that municipal town planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa should be removed from the public dealing seat.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Rakesh Prashar lambasted the MC officials for issuing an order that tatkal TS1 certificate would be given to the applicant after two days. Prashar said the MC House had earlier approved that tatkal TS1 certificate should be issued within 24 hours or at the spot if possible.

Councillors of different parties again came at loggerheads with AAP MLAs accusing them of inaugurating the projects which the councillors got approved from MC under their term.

Councillor Kuldeep Bitta sought extension of ten years for shifting industrial units out of mix land use areas . Councillors also demanded that the drive against illegal slaughtering should be intensified. They also raised hue and cry over non-functional street lights.

Encroachments outside Daresi mela: MLA Pappi, Sr dy mayor Malhotra at loggerheads

Ludhiana Irked over encroachments on the road outside the Daresi (Dussehra) Mela (fair) leading to congestion, MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi came at loggerheads with senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and municipal corporation (MC) officials during a MC General House meeting held on Tuesday.

During a heated argument, Malhotra admitted that he stopped the MC officials from taking action against encroachments during the fair as it was the festival season, the only time for the small and financially weak vendors to earn some profits.

The MLA alleged that the dussehra committee was charging ₹2.5 per stall from staff owners for allowing their vends to be installed on the road portion.

Slamming the MC officials for failing to act against the committee or stall owners, the MLA said the MC was not even imposing any penalty on the committee even as they were earning hefty revenue from the stalls.

Even councillor Swarandep Chahal accused the MC officials of being hand in gloves with encroachers, in response to which MC secretary offered to resign if allegations levelled against him were proved by the councillor.

At last, the MC House came to a conclusion that action should not be taken against the stall owners now, as the fair will conclude after Dussehra but MC should impose a penalty against the dussehra committee for allegedly allowing the installation of stalls.