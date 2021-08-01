Ludhiana MC jumps gun in imposing ban on single-use plastic

While the civic body is making tall claims regarding imposing a complete ban on single-use plastic in the city from August 1, it is yet to finalize the list of items to be banned under the head.

No final decision has yet been taken in this regard even though over two weeks have elapsed after the general house of the municipal corporation (MC) made the announcement in this regard.

The authorities on Friday constituted a 13-member special team for the imposition of the ban. The team members are also in a dilemma over the list of items to the banned.

Jasdev Sekhon, MC secretary and head of the special team, informed that the team will conduct a meeting on Monday to finalize the list of items to the banned under the single-use plastic as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal. We’ll take action against the violators after that, he added.

Though the state government had imposed a complete ban on plastic carry bags in April 2016, the use and trade of plastic bags go unabated four years on in absence of proper checks.

One of the MC’s health branch officials, requesting anonymity, said the department is yet to finalize the list of items to be banned, and the resolution to ban single-use plastic has been approved just as a formality under the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge 2021-22’.

He further said banning items such as drinking straws, disposable thermocol plates, packaged drinking water bottles/cups, etc., will be a herculean task especially when the civic body couldn’t even impose a ban on plastic carry bags.

Meanwhile, mayor Balkar Sandhu said,” The focus will be on imposing a complete ban on plastic carry bags, as apart from polluting the environment, the plastic bags also choke the sewer lines during the monsoon. Action will also be initiated against single-use plastic and those will be banned in a phased manner.”

Even as the authorities have announced a ban on single-use plastic, plastic water bottles were served during the meeting of councillors conducted by mayor Balkar Sandhu regarding the LED street lights project in Rose Garden on Saturday.

MC should work on waste management: Industry

With no alternative present in the market, the plastic industry representatives rued that the decision to impose a complete ban on plastic items will destroy the industry, which is already struggling to make ends meet amid the pandemic.

Mukesh Marjara, general secretary of the Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association, said the government should work on waste management rather than destroying the industry by imposing a complete ban. Over five lakh people are involved in this sector, directly or indirectly, he added.

“How will a shopkeeper or a street vendor sell items without plastic carry bags,” questioned Marjara, while adding that the industry is ready to help the government in managing the waste.