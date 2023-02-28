Ludhiana MC mulling venture with social enterprise to improve road infrastructure

The municipal corporation (MC) is explore the feasibility of collaborating with PotHole Raja, a social enterprise, which aims to enhance road infrastructure across the country.

A delegation from Pothole Raja led by its director Sourabh Kumar met MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and discussed the projects which can be taken up in Ludhiana to improve road infrastructure. (HT Photo)

Recently, a delegation from Pothole Raja led by its director Sourabh Kumar met MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal and discussed the projects which can be taken up in the city to improve road infrastructure.

Civic body officials stated that MC is also contemplating signing an MoU with PotHole Raja, wherein the experts will conduct studies to upgrade the road infrastructure and enhance road safety in the city. The experts will also work on projects to be taken up under corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for constructing roads by using recycled plastic, build model roads with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and improve key junctions in the city by adding innovative solutions.

Giving out details, Sourabh from PotHole Raja said the aim is to deliver high-quality and sustainable road construction solutions that are both cost-effective, and environmentally friendly. He also invited corporate houses to join hands with them as part of the CSR activity so that they can work to improve the road infrastructure.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said steps are already being taken to improve the road infrastructure and to ensure safety of residents on city roads.