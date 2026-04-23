...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: MC panel set to review 100 civic projects

The Finance and Contract Committee will discuss 100 development proposals, focusing on works by MLAs under the Rangla Punjab scheme, at Thursday's meeting.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation will take up around 100 development proposals at its meeting on Thursday, with a key focus on works proposed by legislators under the Rangla Punjab scheme.

The committee had cleared a few key projects during a meeting on Tuesday. (HT File)

The meeting follows the committee’s sitting on Tuesday, where it deliberated on a 199-point agenda and disposed of nearly half the items, clearing several projects while deferring others for further consideration.

Officials said the upcoming deliberations will centre on civic amenities, road infrastructure and public utilities. A significant component comprises proposals submitted by members of legislative assembly (MLAs), each allocated 2.5 crore by the state government to undertake development works in their respective constituencies under the scheme.

Superintending engineer of the building and roads branch, Sham Lal Gupta, said the proposals have already been submitted and will be placed before the committee for approval. “Once cleared, tenders for these works will be floated,” he added.

The proposed works include construction and upgradation of roads, development of parks and augmentation of public infrastructure across multiple localities.

 
road infrastructure
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: MC panel set to review 100 civic projects
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: MC panel set to review 100 civic projects
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.