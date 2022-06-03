Ludhiana MC planning to use treated sewage water to irrigate parks

The municipal corporation (MC) is planning a project under which treated sewage water will be used to irrigate parks and green belts in the city.

The project has been proposed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting to discuss it at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Thursday.

As per the proposed project, treated water from two sewage treatment plants (STPs) - Balloke and Jamalpur, will be used to irrigate parks by laying supply lines in surrounding areas and using water tanks. A private company will be hired to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). An official stated that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also ordered in the past that the treated water should be used for irrigation or other purposes.

MC superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said that Aggarwal has directed officials to compile a data-based report.

24x7 canal-based water supply project: Officials told to avail NOCs before floating of tenders

With the state government expected to float tenders for the 24x7 canal-based water supply project in the next few months, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting with senior officials on Thursday and directed them to avail NOCs to set up water treatment plants (WTP) and overhead reservoirs.

The directions were issued during a meeting with officials from MC, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and irrigation, revenue and public works departments (PWD) at MC’s Zone-D office.

During the meeting, Aggarwal told the revenue department officials to demarcate 53.4 acres of land acquired by MC in Bilga village near Sahnewal and the forest department was asked to issue an NOC to lay the main water supply line.

Further, MC officials were directed to get NOCs from Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) to establish overhead reservoirs on their land.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that the meeting was held as the work needs to be completed before the tender is floated by the state government.

Under this ₹3,200 crore project to be funded by World Bank, surface water will be pumped out from Sirhind Canal via Sidhwan Branch and supplied in the city after treatment.