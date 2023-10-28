Ludhiana MC razes illegal structures in Mundian Kalan, Kailash Nagar

Taking stern action against violators, the municipal corporation (MC) demolished an illegal colony being constructed in Mundian Kalan on Saturday.

The municipal corporation team removing an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body team also razed an encroachment on a public street in Kailash Nagar (Sherpur).

Assistant town planner (ATP - Zone B) Harvinder Singh Honey said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions.

The civic body team had razed the illegal colony in Mundian Kalan on Wednesday. But the owner had again started the construction works at the site, following which action was again taken on Saturday.

Speaking of the encroachment on public street in Kailash Nagar, ATP Honey said that the civic body had received a complaint against the same in the past, following which action was taken on Saturday and the encroachment has been removed.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi appealed to the residents to construct the buildings as per building bylaws and start construction works only after getting the building plans approved from the MC. He stated that regular drives are being organised against illegal constructions and the drives would be further intensified in the coming time.

