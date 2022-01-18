Ludhiana MC recommends FIR against illegal felling of trees in Dugri

A day after receiving a complaint against illegal felling of four trees outside a house in Dugri Phase-2, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday recommended an FIR against the unidentified accused to be filed at the Dugri police station.

RTI activist Arvind Sharma had earlier submitted a complaint with the civic body against illegal felling, demanding strict action against the culprits.

MC junior engineer (Horticulture wing), Kirpal Singh said the department has recommended an FIR and the police will investigate the matter further. He, however, pointed out that it seemed like the trees had been chopped by the house owner.

Notably, the civic body has in the past recommended multiple FIRs in similiar cases, but the FIR has seldom been lodged.

Speaking on the same, the junior engineer said the civic body only had the power tp recommend an FIR and that the power to take the final call lies with the police.