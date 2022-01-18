Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC recommends FIR against illegal felling of trees in Dugri
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC recommends FIR against illegal felling of trees in Dugri

Responding to a complaint filed by an RTI activist, the Ludhiana MC recommended an FIR be filed against the unidentified accused in the illegal felling of trees outside a house in Dugri Phase
The Ludhiana MC recommended an FIR be filed against the unidentified accused in the illegal felling of trees outside a house in Dugri Phase-2. (HT File)
The Ludhiana MC recommended an FIR be filed against the unidentified accused in the illegal felling of trees outside a house in Dugri Phase-2. (HT File)
Published on Jan 18, 2022 11:31 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after receiving a complaint against illegal felling of four trees outside a house in Dugri Phase-2, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday recommended an FIR against the unidentified accused to be filed at the Dugri police station.

RTI activist Arvind Sharma had earlier submitted a complaint with the civic body against illegal felling, demanding strict action against the culprits.

MC junior engineer (Horticulture wing), Kirpal Singh said the department has recommended an FIR and the police will investigate the matter further. He, however, pointed out that it seemed like the trees had been chopped by the house owner.

Notably, the civic body has in the past recommended multiple FIRs in similiar cases, but the FIR has seldom been lodged.

Speaking on the same, the junior engineer said the civic body only had the power tp recommend an FIR and that the power to take the final call lies with the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out