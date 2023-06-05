Ludhiana MC removes 30 encroachments from Sherpur green belt

: Taking action against encroachers in green belt in the Sherpur area (near Aarti steels), the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive for the second consecutive day on Sunday evening.

The encroachers had set up illegal vegetable markets in the green belt due to which traffic jams were also witnessed in the area, said MC officials.

The tehbazari wing staff of all the zones of MC conducted the drive for two consecutive days - Saturday and Sunday. While around 50 encroachments were removed from the area on Saturday, the civic body teams removed over 30 encroachments on Sunday.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said an anti-encroachment drive was organised in Sherpur area (near Aarti steels) on May 31 also, but the encroachers had again started setting up the illegal vegetable market in the area, due to which anti-encroachment drives were conducted for two consecutive days on Saturday and Sunday.

