Ludhiana MC repairs road cave-ins on ATI Road, restore water supply

After residents of Kot Mangal, Janta Nagar and Angad Nagar complained of contamination of drinking water, municipal corporation has repaired the supply lines, restoring availability of potable water in the area. MC officials said that cave-ins’ effect on the supply lines has contaminated the drinking water in the areas. Repair work underway on ATI Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Officials said that sewer and water supply lines at the cave-in sites have been repaired and it will take around 10 days to open the road portion after completing repairs.

Zonal commissioner Kulpreet Singh on Saturday conducted inspections in the areas and interacted with the residents.

The civic body has also repaired two road cave-ins on ATI road. Officials said that cave-ins were caused because of laying of underground wires in the area. They added that MC’s brick sewer lines were also damaged, leading to a leakage that resulted in soil erosion.

Singh said that soon after receiving the complaints, MC deputed teams to resolve the complaints as per the directions issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

The road cave-ins have been repaired by laying concrete slabs so that no such incident is reported in future, said officials. Singh added that the potable water supply has also been restored to the areas.

