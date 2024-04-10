 Ludhiana MC’s revenue collection down ₹44 crore from last fiscal - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana MC’s revenue collection down 44 crore from last fiscal

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2024 05:40 AM IST

The MC meanwhile approved an annual budget of ₹990.7 crore for the 2024-25 financial during a meeting of the technical advisory committee held under the chairpersonship of municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi

The municipal corporation (MC) has reported a significant decrease in revenue collection for the financial year 2023-2024 compared to the last fiscal. According to official data, the civic body’s income saw a decline of approximately 44 crore during the period, impacting its functioning.

The income dropped from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>751 crore in 2022-23 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>707 crore in 2023-23. (HT File Photo)
The income dropped from 751 crore in 2022-23 to 707 crore in 2023-23. (HT File Photo)

The income dropped from 751 crore in 2022-23 to 707 crore in 2023-23.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The MC meanwhile approved an annual budget of 990.7 crore for the 2024-25 financial during a meeting of the technical advisory committee held under the chairpersonship of municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Last year’s sanctioned budget was lower at 937 crore.

In the financial year 2023-24, the civic body collected 41.65 crore under the water supply wing against 65.08 crore in 2022-23. The VAT/GST received from the government also dropped 44.42 crore.

The major drop in both water supply and VAT/GST collections resulted in salaries of the Class 4 employees being delayed for months.

The shortfall in revenue also posed significant challenges for the MC, with essential functions and delivery of public services being affected. Infrastructure projects, maintenance activities and civic amenities may, observers said, may face further constraints due to the reduced financial resources.

Addressing the issue, municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “The major drop was witnessed on VAT/GST and the reduced collection of water supply bills. The department is working actively in collecting the money on the lines of the property tax collection, where we overshot the set target.”

The building regularisation fee and composition fee total dropped 49 crore and 22.52 crore respectively.

Bringing in some joy, 137.7 crore was collected as house/property tax compared to 122.45 crore from the 2022-23 financial. Besides, excise duty also saw an increase in collection as did the municipal tax.

Also bucking the trend, the collection in the development or change of land use fee went up with the MC drawing 85 crore in 2023-24 against a paltry 11.72 crore in 2022-23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC’s revenue collection down 44 crore from last fiscal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On