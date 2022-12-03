Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: MC’s Zone-D commissioner inspects night shelter at Haibowal Dairy Complex

Ludhiana: MC’s Zone-D commissioner inspects night shelter at Haibowal Dairy Complex

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:26 AM IST

Ludhiana municipal corporation’s Zone-D commissioner Jasdev Sekhon conducted an inspection of arrangements at the night shelter on the premises of Haibowal Dairy Complex on Friday

The Ludhiana MC will open night shelters for the city’s homeless next week.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Municipal corporation Zone-D commissioner Jasdev Sekhon conducted an inspection of arrangements at the night shelter on the premises of Haibowal Dairy Complex on Friday.

The civic body will open night shelters for the homeless next week and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed zonal commissioners to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place.

Finding a few dirty mattresses and lack of cleanliness in toilets, Sekhon pulled up the staffers and directed them to ensure sanitary conditions. He further directed them to ensure proper security arrangements.

Sekhon said that a water geyser is also being installed at the facility and city buses will be deployed to ferry the homeless to night shelters in the city.

In total, MC has four night shelters in different parts of the city including near Clock Tower, near Vishwakarma Chowk, Moti Nagar and Haibowal Dairy Complex. The one near Clock Tower has been closed this year after the building was declared unsafe and the civic body is looking for an alternate site to set up the facility.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP