Ludhiana MC seals illegal 8-storey building after court lifts stay

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Apr 07, 2025 05:04 AM IST

Originally sanctioned in 2017 for only a basement, ground floor, and two additional floors, the building was illegally extended to eight storeys — despite the owner declaring only seven floors during court proceedings

The municipal corporation (MC) on Friday sealed an illegal eight-storey building in Gandhi Nagar market following the district court’s dismissal of a stay order. The structure, owned by former Mandi Board chairman Darshan Lal, has been at the centre of controversy for years due to repeated violations of building norms and alleged political protection.

Civic body staff seals the illegal building in Gandhi Nagar, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Originally sanctioned in 2017 for only a basement, ground floor, and two additional floors, the building was illegally extended to eight storeys — despite the owner declaring only seven floors during court proceedings. Civic officials confirmed that the construction lacked required approvals and violated safety and zoning regulations, including the absence of essential fire safety measures.

MC officials had earlier issued multiple notices and demolition orders under Sections 269 and 270 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act to the owner. However, enforcement was delayed, raising questions about political interference and administrative negligence.

“This action sends a clear message that illegal constructions, no matter how influential the owners may be, will not be tolerated,” said an MC official involved in the operation.

Assistant town planner Gurvinder Singh Lucky said that the building was sealed on Friday evening following the directions of the MC commissioner. “Sealing orders have also been pasted on the premises,” he added.

Local residents, who had long demanded action, welcomed the MC’s move. “We’ve been raising this issue for years. It’s good to see the authorities finally act,” said one resident.

MC sources said that some of the additional construction had been compounded through fines, but officials clarified that compounding did not legalise the gross over-construction.

The civic body has now launched an inquiry into the case and warned of strict penalties for violators.

MC officials said that similar action will be taken against other illegal structures in the city, in an effort to ensure planned urban development and uphold construction laws.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC seals illegal 8-storey building after court lifts stay
