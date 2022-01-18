Ludhiana MC senior official accused of installing submersible pump at his house

A senior MC official has been accused of illegally installing a submersible pump in his house, which is also being constructed moving against the building bylaws, in Sector 32 on Chandigarh road.

Seeking action against the official and the alleged illegal building, Council of Engineers has submitted a complaint regarding the matter with the principal secretary, department of housing and urban development; deputy commissioner, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and MC officials.

Council of Engineers has also demanded that authorities should stop the process to install the pump and make sure that a rainwater harvesting unit is installed in the house as per the norms.

President of the engineers’ body Kapil Arora said, “It is surprising to see MC senior officials flouting norms, who themselves are responsible to enforce norms in the city. Installation of submersible pumps is against the norms and orders issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT). Further the building is also being constructed moving against the bylaws. The authorities should stop installation of pump and take required action against the illegal building, otherwise we will be forced to move the court.”

“As it is mandatory to install a rain water harvesting system in every building with area above 120 sq yards, the authorities should make sure that the system is installed in the building which is being constructed in 250 sq yards of area,” said Arora.

Despite attempts made to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he was not available for comments.