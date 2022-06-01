Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of 11 labour quarters
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of 11 labour quarters

The action has been taken under the drive initiated to expedite recovery of dues from Ludhiana residents and check illegal sewer connections in the city, MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said
Illegal sewer connections of the labour quarters being snapped by the MC team in Durga colony of ward number 28, Ludhiana, (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 11:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Tightening the noose around defaulters, the municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday snapped illegal sewer connections of 11 labour quarters in Durga colony of ward number 28.

As per the officials, there are over 350 rooms in these labour quarters with 22–80 rooms in a single building. The owners had either failed to get the connection regularised or pay the fee for residential connection. The officials said commercial fee has to be paid for labour quarters as per the resolution approved by the general house of MC.

MC executive engineer Ranbir Singh said earlier, notices were also served to the owners directing them to get the connections regularised, but they failed to do so. Legal proceedings will be initiated if they reattach the connection before paying the regularisation fee to the civic body, he added.

The action has been taken under the drive initiated to expedite recovery of dues from the residents and check illegal water and sewer connections in the city, Singh said.

