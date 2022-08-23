Ludhiana MC snaps sewer connections of 6 dairy units

Tightening its noose around scattered dairy units dumping cow dung and dairy waste in the sewer lines, the municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday snapped sewer connections of six units in Sarpanch colony of ward number 26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over pollution in Buddha Nullah, the MC had earlier directed the owners of scattered dairy units to make arrangements to deal with waste and stop dumping the same in MC sewer lines which then gets into nullah.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said there are around 40 scattered units in different parts of the city and notices had been issued against all these units. “As the owners have failed to make the necessary arrangements, the civic body has commenced a drive to snap the connections. Earlier on Monday, the civic body disconnected sewer connections of seven dairy units in Bhagat Singh Colony, Gajja Jain colony among other areas, he added.

Apart from the scattered units, notices had also been served to the owners of over 500 dairy units in two dairy complexes of the city - Haibowal road and Tajpur road dairy complexes, to stop dumping waste directly into nullah or their sewer connections would also be snapped, said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}