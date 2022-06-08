Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of 6 migrant quarters
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of 6 migrant quarters

Ludhiana civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the MC’s limit
MC team snapping the water and sewerage connection of an illegal colony near Amar Sweet Shop on Churpur Road in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) team on Tuesday evening snapped the water and sewerage connections of an illegal colony near Amar Sweet Shop on Churpur Road, and six migrant quarters (Vehra) at Ram Nagar Ward- 29.

The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the MC’s limit.

The move had come after a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies, in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal, on April 28.

A survey conducted by the civic body had identified that 240 colonies, within and outside MC limits, which have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP