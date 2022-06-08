Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of 6 migrant quarters

The municipal corporation (MC) team on Tuesday evening snapped the water and sewerage connections of an illegal colony near Amar Sweet Shop on Churpur Road, and six migrant quarters (Vehra) at Ram Nagar Ward- 29.

The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the MC’s limit.

The move had come after a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies, in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal, on April 28.

A survey conducted by the civic body had identified that 240 colonies, within and outside MC limits, which have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.