Ludhiana MC snaps water and sewerage connections of seven colonies

Initiating a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation’s (MC) limit, the Zone-D team of MC snapped the connections of seven colonies on Monday.

The colonies against whom the action was taken include Best Way Colony in Surinder Park; Sukhmani Enclave, Darpan City, Victoria Enclave on Balloke Road; and three private colonies located near Tarsem Hospital, Street No 4 opposite to Hari Singh Nagar and one located near Green Enclave on Ferozepur Road.

MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal, on April 28, conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.

A survey conducted by the civic body has identified that 240 colonies within and outside MC limits have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.

It was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits. Further, for the colonies falling within the city limits, directions were issued to submit receipts and documents of development charges, sewerage-sharing charges and others and contact the concerned zones’ offices.

The colonisers could also share requisite information on WhatsApp numbers Zone-A 9780039479, Zone- B 9780039477, Zone-C 8699100033 and Zone-D 9815144612.

Sources in the civic body stated that no documents in this regard have been shared by the colonisers.

A communique stated that if the colonisers fail to either submit the documents for scrutiny or fee in the civic account within three days, the civic body will be at liberty to snap the sewerage and water connections of these colonies and the colonisers will be held responsible for the financial loss.