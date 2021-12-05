Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: MC takes action against staff found fleecing residents
Ludhiana: MC takes action against staff found fleecing residents

The MC staff members were fleecing residents for regularising illegal sewer water connections under the one-time settlement policy in Ludhiana
Ludhiana MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had marked an inquiry to additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal following which the suspension and termination orders were issued for the erring staff members on late Friday evening (HT File)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After three municipal corporation (MC) employees were caught on camera fleecing residents on the pretext of regularising illegal water-sewer connections under one-time settlement policy, the civic body suspended two of them and terminated the services of third, who was a contractual employee.

The accused have been identified as Avtar Singh, an electric pump operator, Varun Kumar, a peon, and Karan Sood, a sewerman. In the video captured by residents of Ram Nagar of Ward 27 on November 11, the trio was purportedly seen charging the residents 800, against the actual fee of 200, for regularising their water-sewer connections. They had fleeced at least eight residents but were made to return the money.

The video also showed the residents surrounding the employees, prompting them to “apologise for their mistake”.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal had marked an inquiry to additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal following which the suspension and termination orders were issued on late Friday evening. Action has been taken for fleecing residents, causing loss to the state exchequer and putting a blot on the image of the MC, the order stated.

Sabharwal said, “The action taken against the three employees will serve as a warning for others too indulging in such acts.”

