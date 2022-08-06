Ludhiana MC takes over 2 parking lots; staff found issuing manual receipts

The municipal corporation took possession of the parking lots in Sarabha Nagar main market and Tuition market in Model Town Extension on Friday, a day after the contract period expired. On the same day, the staff deputed there was found issuing manual receipts, which is against the norms set by the civic body.

The staff had a single e-ticketing machine available at one side of both the lots, while the others were issuing manual receipts.

Many staffers of the previous contractor were also seen collecting parking fee at the lots without issuing receipts

MC secretary TS Panchhi said it will take a few days to arrange e-ticketing machines and the work to allot new parking contracts in progress.

The contracts of other parking lots including Bhadaur house, multi-storey parking near Zone A office, Feroze Gandhi market, BRS Nagar and Orient Cinema will end in September.

The civic body has been hitting out at the contractors for issuing manual receipts which allegedly encourages overcharging in the parking lots. In the norms set by MC, it is mandatory to issue receipts through e-ticketing machines.

No decision on re-auction

After suspending the online auction of nine parking lots in the city on August 3 citing technical issues, MC is yet to decide when it will be held again. Sources however said the auction was suspended after a contractor tried to avail the contracts through cooperative societies, which are given certain privileges during allotment.