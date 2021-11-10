Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC to conduct inter-zone checking of devp projects

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has decided to conduct inter-zone cross checking of ongoing development works and the respective records, especially of the road construction projects
A large number of road construction works are being taken up by the Ludhiana MC and residents have raised concerns over their quality. (HT file)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to conduct inter-zone cross checking of ongoing development works and the respective records, especially of the road construction projects.

As per the information, the MC has allotted development projects worth around 250 crores in the city to woo voters ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for next year. In this course, a large number of road construction works are being taken up and residents have raised concerns over their quality.

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal stated that officials of the bridges and roads (B and R) wing of MC at zonal offices will be deputed to check the works being taken up in other zones. Apart from checking the records, it will be ensured that physical checking is conducted and reports will be sought regularly. In the records, the officials will check measurement books, funds allocation, Contractor ledger record, staff attendance record etc.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that the local bodies department has also deputed a third party to keep a check on the quality of works, but no concrete action has been taken despite multiple complaints submitted in the past. Residents from areas like SBS Nagar, BRS nagar, Kitchlu Nagar and Haibowal had earlier raised concerns over the quality of development projects.

Sabharwal said, “Apart from cross checking of work through the staff deputed in other zones of MC, I and other senior officials will also conduct inspections at ground level.”

