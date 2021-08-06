Ludhiana MC to conduct micro survey of door-to-door waste collection

To chalk out a solid waste management plan and stop open dumping of garbage, the municipal corporation (MC) will be conducting a micro survey of door-to-door collection of waste by visiting properties across the city .

The decision was taken during a capacity building workshop organised under Swachh Bharat Mission at MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Wednesday evening. It was conducted by mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal. State project director of Swachh Bharat Mission, Puran Singh, was also present.

The survey is being conducted to check whether garbage is being collected from every household/property in the city, so that dumping of waste in open plots and Buddha Nullah can be stopped. MC health branch officials have been directed to complete it in a month.

With reference to 2011 census data, MC officials said there were around 3.5 lakh properties in the city at that time and the civic body does not have figures on the present number.

During the survey, information regarding the number of houses, shops, labour quarters (vehras), hotels and restaurants will also be gathered and list of garbage collectors working in the informal sector will be prepared. As per officials, the higher authorities are contemplating adoption of Chandigarh model of door-to-door collection by involving informal garbage collectors with MC.

Further, the survey staff will list out the number of kitchens in the houses to get a rough idea of the waste generated by the owner and whether waste is being segregated or not.

An official, requesting anonymity, said that door-to-door collection of waste is mostly being carried out by the informal sector and many residents do not give waste to them to save monthly fee.

The MC has also been facing the heat of National Green Tribunal (NGT) over its failure in taking up solid waste management properly. Puran Singh visited a few areas in the city on Wednesday morning and found gaps.

He said that the survey is being done to create a proper system of door-to-door collection in the city. If properties are found, from where the waste is not being collected, then the garbage collectors working in the informal sector will be told to collect from them.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said that directions have been issued to complete the survey in a month, following which further steps will be taken for improvement.