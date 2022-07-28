Ludhiana MC to file review petition with NGT over imposition of 100 crore compensation

Two days after National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) to deposit ₹100 crore as interim compensation with the district magistrate in an incident wherein seven persons were charred to death in a fire near main dumpsite on Tajpur Road in April this year, and failure of the authorities in complying with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the civic body has now decided to file a review petition in the tribunal stating that it was not heard properly in the case. Civic body officials said the order was “one-sided” and MC will make its submission in the tribunal soon.

In its order dated July 25, NGT directed MC to deposit the interim compensation within a month, which will be kept in a separate account and utilised for remedial measures to manage the solid waste.

Seven members, including five children, of a ragpicker family were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty situated near the main dumpsite of the MC on April 20. NGT has also held the civic body liable to pay compensation of ₹57.5 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

The monitoring committee of NGT, during its visit to the site after the incident, also highlighted the failure of MC in taking up solid waste management, resulting in damage to environment and public health. It also brought up that frequent fire incidents are reported from the spot, which adds to pollution in the city.

Meanwhile, an MC official, requesting anonymity, said the compensation has been wrongly imposed as they have already started the work to deal with solid waste. Also, in the report submitted by the monitoring committee with the tribunal, it has been stated that the fire at the dump site is the probable cause for the death of the seven people, but there are a few other suspected reasons too, the official quoted above said.

MC commissioner Aggarwal said they had submitted a reply with the tribunal, but there might have been a miscommunication due to which a one-sided order was issued. “MC will file a review petition in the tribunal and the order which will then be issued by the tribunal will be complied with,” said Aggarwal.

Remediation of legacy waste to start in a month: MC chief

Over 25-30 lakh metric tonnes of garbage is accumulated at the main dump site, spread over around 50 acres and frequent fire incidents are reported at the landfill site.

Aggarwal said MC has allotted the contract for remediation of solid waste and the work will commence within a month. As per sources, MC has allotted the work of remediation of 5 lakh metric tonnes of waste in the first phase under Smart City Project at a cost of around ₹28 crore. The civic body has also sought funds from the Union government under Swachh Bharat Mission to deal with the remaining waste at the dump site.

Penalty to further deepen financial crisis

The imposition of the interim compensation will further deepen the financial crisis of the civic body, which is already struggling to pay monthly salaries to its staff. MC has already been forced to avail ₹100 crore loan to take up development projects and this order by NGT might also affect development projects ahead of the municipal elections.

The tribunal had also ordered that if the MC is unable to make such a deposit, it may be done by the state government. Further, it is open to MC recovering the amount from those contributing to the accumulation of garbage or have failed to perform their duties, as per law.

Embedded: SAD, NGOs seek action against ‘guilty’ MC officials

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and NGOs under the banner of Public Action Committee (PAC) on Wednesday demanded strict action against officials responsible for poor solid waste management in the city and demanded that the ₹100-crore interim compensation imposed by the NGT be recovered from them.

While SAD councillors met MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal to discuss the issue at the civic body’s Zone-A office, NGOs have appealed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take action against guilty officials. The NGOs also demanded that mayor Balkar Sandhu resign and the state government dissolve the current MC general House.

SAD district president and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang said the failure of MC officials has led to the fine being imposed and they should be punished. “ They have failed to perform their duty despite repeated complaints and directions issued by the NGT,” said Dang.

Members of PAC including Jaskirat Singh, Mohinder Singh Sekhon, Colonel CM Lakhanpal (retired) and Kapil Arora alleged that MC officials have been lying to the NGT monitoring committee regarding solid waste management and misleading facts have been added to the district environment plan. They said the death of seven members of the family could have been avoided if MC had constructed a boundary wall around the dumpsite.

Former Congress councillor Parminder Mehta also sought action against the guilty officials.